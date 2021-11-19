iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the October 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,222. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $100.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

