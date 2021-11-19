Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO):
- 11/5/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $53.00 to $65.00. They now have an "outperform" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 11/5/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $57.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $63.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Aegis from $49.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.
Shares of VSTO stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $46.94. 1,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $234,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $247,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 854.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 41.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
