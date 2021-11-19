Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO):

11/5/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $53.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/5/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $57.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $63.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Aegis from $49.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

Shares of VSTO stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $46.94. 1,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $234,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $247,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 854.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 41.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

