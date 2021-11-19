Analysts Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.37. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.10. 3,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,593. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,979. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

