Morgan Stanley Raises Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $23.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 38.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Macy's alerts:

M stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 203.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,587 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 10.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.