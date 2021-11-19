Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Gap Up to $107.19

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $107.19, but opened at $110.00. Horizon Therapeutics Public shares last traded at $109.96, with a volume of 11,685 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.40.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

