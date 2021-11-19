Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CFO William Bondurant Sells 22,114 Shares of Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $39,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Castlight Health stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,592. The company has a market capitalization of $286.97 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. Research analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Castlight Health by 299.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

