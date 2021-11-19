Insider Buying: Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) CEO Acquires 23,589 Shares of Stock

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) CEO Milton H. Werner bought 23,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $46,470.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IKT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,539. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.03% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

