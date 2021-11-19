Insider Buying: Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) CEO Acquires 23,589 Shares of Stock

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) CEO Milton H. Werner bought 23,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $46,470.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE IKT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,539. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.
Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.03% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%.
About Inhibikase Therapeutics
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.
