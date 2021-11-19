Apella Capital LLC Has $597,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 310.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81.

