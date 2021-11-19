Carlson Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,541 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $66.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

