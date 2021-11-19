Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 532 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,960,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 35.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 40.2% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $112,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 908,543 shares of company stock valued at $79,330,573.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $126.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.52. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $138.77.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

