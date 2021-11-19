Founders Capital Management Sells 174 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Founders Capital Management lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $160.03. The stock had a trading volume of 61,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,018. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

