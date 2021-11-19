Founders Capital Management Acquires 362 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18,100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $45.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,741.50. The stock had a trading volume of 135,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,398.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,395.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,227 shares of company stock valued at $292,249,954 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

