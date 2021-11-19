Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 1,936 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 58,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,853. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

