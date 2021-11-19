Analysts Set Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Target Price at $31.80

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of MTLS opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.82 and a beta of 0.64. Materialise has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 25.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 226,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 21.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 126,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 277.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 138.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares during the period. 41.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.