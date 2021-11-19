Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,210 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 434.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,523,000 after acquiring an additional 783,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 881.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after buying an additional 353,428 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,260,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $359,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,521 shares of company stock valued at $35,866,181. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.28.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $134.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.33. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

