Analysts Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price at $684.42

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $684.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of LRCX opened at $635.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $584.86 and its 200-day moving average is $606.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

