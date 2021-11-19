First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 99.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 795,137 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $237,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,375.98 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,438.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2,310.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,683.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

