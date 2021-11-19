Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON opened at $220.70 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

