RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the October 14th total of 26,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RF Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RFIL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. 18,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,656. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $68.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. Equities research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RFIL shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

