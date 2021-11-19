-$0.29 EPS Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.82. 1,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,798. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -68.89 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,657 shares of company stock worth $6,195,344. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

