Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Insider Buys A$85,000.00 in Stock

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) insider Mickie Rosen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.50 ($6.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,000.00 ($60,714.29).

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Queensland’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bank of Queensland’s dividend payout ratio is 81.60%.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

