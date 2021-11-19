Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Insider Buys A$85,000.00 in Stock

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) insider Mickie Rosen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.50 ($6.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,000.00 ($60,714.29).
The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Queensland’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bank of Queensland’s dividend payout ratio is 81.60%.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
