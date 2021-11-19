Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Imperial Oil stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. 4,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,910. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

