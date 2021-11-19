Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,300 shares of company stock worth $949,353. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.