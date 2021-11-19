Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 9,561 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $690,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.