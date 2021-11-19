Cypress Capital Group Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lennar were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.82.

NYSE:LEN opened at $111.13 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $70.97 and a 1 year high of $111.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

