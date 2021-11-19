Reviewing AMREP (NYSE:AXR) & St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) and AMREP (NYSE:AXR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

St. Joe has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMREP has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares St. Joe and AMREP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio St. Joe $160.50 million 19.25 $45.20 million $1.06 49.51 AMREP $40.07 million 2.53 $7.39 million $1.11 12.43

St. Joe has higher revenue and earnings than AMREP. AMREP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than St. Joe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares St. Joe and AMREP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. Joe 26.98% 10.00% 5.37% AMREP 18.19% 9.78% 8.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for St. Joe and AMREP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St. Joe 0 0 0 0 N/A AMREP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of St. Joe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of AMREP shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of St. Joe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of AMREP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

St. Joe beats AMREP on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co. engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers. The Hospitality segment features a private membership club, hotel operations, lodging, restaurants, golf courses, beach clubs, marinas, and other entertainment assets. The Commercial segment includes construction and leasing of multi-family, retail, office and commercial property, cell towers, and other assets.The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Panama City Beach, FL.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

