Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 673 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after buying an additional 104,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $136.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

