Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $7.58 on Friday, hitting $351.62. 25,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,704. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.