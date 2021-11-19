Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 32,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.38. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

