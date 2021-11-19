PrairieView Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $175.71. 10,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,641. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.13. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $141.12 and a 12-month high of $176.59.

