H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Acquires 1,023 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.5% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.32. 50,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

