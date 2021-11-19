Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the October 14th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ KVSA opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

