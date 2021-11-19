Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $68.35 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insight Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.