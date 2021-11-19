Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.01. Maximus has a one year low of $67.65 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,286 shares of company stock worth $1,604,595 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maximus stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,752 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Maximus worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

