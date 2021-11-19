China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Up 114.3% in October

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAOVY opened at $11.90 on Friday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.7589 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

