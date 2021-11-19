e.l.f. Beauty Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,515 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 962% compared to the typical daily volume of 425 call options.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 120,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 90,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 696,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after buying an additional 175,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 95.36 and a beta of 2.03. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.