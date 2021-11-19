Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NHYDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
