Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NHYDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

