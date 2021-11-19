Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

LMND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.13.

NYSE LMND opened at $53.11 on Thursday. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,843,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

