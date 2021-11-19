Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $87.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $77.23 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.47.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.