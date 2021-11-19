CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $267,218.50.

On Friday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $193,670.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $345,880.00.

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $348,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total transaction of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $338,520.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $347,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $335,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $381,140.00.

CorVel stock opened at $193.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.83. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $200.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in CorVel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CorVel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CorVel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

