Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Price Target to $18.00

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:MANU opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $681.03 million, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.74. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($7.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. The business had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is -22.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,954,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 614.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 574,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Manchester United by 2,466.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 264,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter worth about $3,282,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Manchester United by 64.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 444,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

