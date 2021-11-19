Raymond James Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $600.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $450.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.87.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $519.99 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $531.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

