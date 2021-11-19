Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

GIS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $62.78. 36,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,387. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

