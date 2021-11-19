Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 387 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 208,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,653,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

