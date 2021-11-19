Shilanski & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.88. 14,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,660. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $356.51.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,273,257 shares of company stock worth $776,652,663 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.