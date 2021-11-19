Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. 8,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

