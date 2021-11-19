Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 432 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,553,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after acquiring an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,794,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $172.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $119.47 and a one year high of $178.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

