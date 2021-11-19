iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Boosted by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,221,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,234,000 after buying an additional 78,868 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $315.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $251.38 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.