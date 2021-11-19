Golden Green Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 94.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WRK stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.