Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $202,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $113.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $98.15 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.38.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.